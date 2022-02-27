43rd BCS written exams begin July 24

The written test of 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations will begin from July 24 and will continue till August 4.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a notice in this regard on Sunday signed by its examination controller Nur Ahmed.
Examination hall, seating arrangement and other details will be informed later, the notification said.
A total of 321,650 applicants took part in the examinations simultaneously at 369 centres in eight divisional cities on Oct 29 last year.
The results of the test were released on January 20. A total of 15,229 candidates passed the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service preliminary exams.