Amar Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17

The duration of Amar Ekushey Book Fair has been extended till March 17 as the the number of Covid-19 cases drops significantly in the country.

State Minister for Culture KM Khalid announced the decision at a press briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.

“The government has taken the decision due to improvement in Covid situation. The publishers and writers also demanded time extension of the book fair,” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave an approval to extend the duration of the book fair Sunday morning, said Khalid.

“We are monitoring whether health guidelines are being properly followed at the book fair and there is huge crowd at the fair,” he added.

The country’s largest month-long book fair began on February 15 on the Bangla Academy premises and at the adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The book fair has been delayed for two weeks this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In around 7.5 lakh square feet area of the fair ground, 776 units have been allocated to 534 publishing houses and organisations to exhibit and sell their books and publications.

There are a total of 35 pavilions in the fair venue. The fair authorities have allotted 142 units on Bangla Academy ground for 102 organisations and 634 units on the Suhrawardy Udyan for 432 organisations.

In Suhrawardy Udyan part of the venue, there are four entry and three exit gates.

The fair gates will remain open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm every day except for the two-day weekend. But none will be allowed to enter fair venue after 8:30pm.