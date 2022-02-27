Bangladesh reports 9 more die from Covid, 864 cases of infection in a day

Bangladesh has registered nine more deaths from Covid-19 and 864 new cases during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday (February 27).

The positivity rate dropped to 4.01 per cent during the same period as 21,543 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 759 cases on the day before.

The latest figures took the country’s death toll to 29,033 and the case tally to 19,42,680.

Of the deceased reported on Saturday, five were from Dhaka division, three from Rajshahi division and one was reported from Khulna division.

Besides, 6,264 Covid patients were recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 93 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 the same year.