New CEC, 4 ECs take oath

Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and four other Election Commissioners took oath on Sunday (Feb 27) afternoon.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered their oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court’s Registrar General Mohammad Ali Akbar conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

The new CEC and four ECs will attend their respective offices at the Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital from Monday. The CEC is likely to brief journalists at 1:00pm.

The four ECs are District and Sessions Judge (Retd) Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Senior Secretary (Retd) Md Alamgir and Senior Secretary (Retd) Anisur Rahman.