PM  Sheikh Hasina opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the 150 feet-long scroll painting based on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s life at Nalini Kanta Bhattasali Gallery in the National Museum in city.

She virtually joined the opening ceremony of the fortnight-long exhibition of the country’s largest scroll painting titled “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib: Canvas of Great Life” at Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Auditorium of the museum from her official residence Ganabhaban here as chief guest.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee is organizing the event to make Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence memorable.

Noted painting artist Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash drew the 150 feet-long scroll painting illustrating Bangabandhu’s life and works, which is expected to inspire the people to be imbued with the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

Birth centenary celebration committee’s Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury delivered the welcome address, while painting artiste Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash expressed his feelings on his work at the inaugural

function.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Bangladesh Charu Shilpi Sangsad President Artist Jamal Ahmed and Artist Afzal Hossain also spoke at the function.

At the outset of the ceremony, theme song of the Mujib Year was played and a video documentary on the scroll painting was screened.