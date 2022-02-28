3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today

The three-day mass vaccination campaign in the country to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to end on Monday.

The campaign, began from 8am, is underway with huge response from vaccine seeker people.

Bangladesh has extended the one-day campaign into three-day to reach fully the unvaccinated people with first dose.

“… we are receiving unprecedented response from all levels of people across the country,” said Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam.

Earlier, the government set a target to complete the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on February 26, but the government decided to continue the campaign for two more days to reach remarkable progress in the first dose of

vaccination coverage, he added.