Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Death toll drops to 4 with positivity rate at 3.65 %

Bangladesh logged four more Covid-linked deaths with 897 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning as the positivity rate kept declining.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 3.65 per cent from Sunday’s 4.01 per cent after testing 24,605 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Sunday, Bangladesh reported nine Covid-linked deaths with 864 fresh cases. On Saturday, less than 1000 cases were reported after 52 days on Saturday with 759 cases and 8 more Covid-linked deaths. The country last logged 892 cases with three deaths on January 5 this year.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,037 while the caseload to 19,43,577.

Of the 67 deaths recorded from February 21 to February 27, some 26.5 per cent received Covid vaccines while 73.5 per cent did not, the DGHS mentioned.

Comorbidities among the deceased patients decreased 1.3 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

Among the new deceased, two were men and two women.

Two deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one each from Chattogram and Khulna division.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate increased to 93.37 per cent with the recovery of 7,976 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.