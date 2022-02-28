Google Maps suspends live traffic layer in Ukraine

Google Maps has blocked two features in Ukraine that provide information to users in real time, the company confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

The disabled features include Google Maps’ live traffic overlay — a feature some researchers have used to monitor the conflict from afar — as well as Live Busyness, a feature that displays how popular a location may be at a given time.

Google made the change in an effort to help keep Ukrainians safe and after consultations with local officials, the company said.

Traffic updates are still available in Ukraine while using Google Maps’ navigation mode, Google said.