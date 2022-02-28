Gurbaz leads Afghanistan to easy win against Bangladesh

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed an unbeaten century to guide his team to an easy consolation win against Bangladesh in the last ODI on Monday.

They chased down the target of 193 runs effortlessly with seven wickets and 59 balls to spare at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

This win helped the visitors avoid a whitewash as the hosts took the three-match series 2-1 winning the first two matches at the same venue, reports UNB.

Bangladesh wanted to ensure 10 more points to cement their place at the top of the table of the World Cup Super League winning the third ODI, but that did not happen.

In contrast, Afghanistan managed to secure 10 important points.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bat first. But the Tigers failed to face the Afghanistan spin attack well this time.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi scalped three and two wickets conceding 37 and 29 runs respectively.

Right-handed opener Liton Das, who struck a ton in the previous match, scored 86 this time. He looked on the way to smash his second ton but fell short of 14 runs. He skied a delivery of Nabi only to be caught.

Tamim (11), Shakib Al Hasan (30), and Mahmudullah Riyad (29) were the other batters to have reached double-digit scores.

All of Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz failed to do well this time. Bangladesh lost three wickets due to run-out. The hosts eventually ended on 192 all wickets in 46.5 overs.

In reply, Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan put up an opening stand of 79 runs, which was a solid foundation to chase a moderate target of 193 runs in 50 overs.

Riaz fell for 35 to Shakib, but Gurbaz was firm at the other end of the wicket. He brought up his second century in the format and guided the team to an easy win of seven wickets in 40.1 overs.

Gurbaz remained unbeaten for 106 while Rahmat Shah scored 47.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy bagged two wickets while Shakib took one.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take on each other in the two-match T20 series in Dhaka. The first match will be played on March 3 while the second match will take place on March 5.