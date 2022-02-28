Have a Ramadan to Remember with Asda

This year, Asda are preparing to celebrate their biggest Ramadan yet with more great deals, more of your favourite products, and an easier shopping experience than ever. As we can finally celebrate Sehris and Iftars together again, look no further than Asda’s extensive and affordable selection of all your favourite brands to help you break your fast hassle-free and create a Ramadan to remember

Asda are making it easier than ever for customers to find what they need, with a dedicated Ramadan aisle in more stores than ever before in key areas across the country such as Gloucester and Wembley. A further 122 locations will also have their own seasonal displays, gathering all your most trusted brands and reliable products in one easy-to-shop place, both in your local Asda store and online. Whether you’re looking for Halal products, tinned ingredients, festive gifts, or even cookware, look no further.

You’ll be able to pick up all your favourite Laila ingredients in one easy trip, like 1kg Ginger Garlic Paste for £2 and 6x 850g cans of Mango Pulp for £1.65, as well as 400g of Coconut Milk for only 60p. It’ll be simple to stock your cupboards, too, with KTC’s 400g tins of Chopped Tomatoes, Plum Tomatoes, and Chickpeas all available at 5 for £1.50. With 10kg of Elephant Atta Medium available for £5.50 and a 10kg bag of Salaam Basmati Rice for just £10, it’ll be quick and easy to get your kitchen Ramadan ready in just one Asda shop.

Asda are excited to help you celebrate your Ramadan by making it as affordable and convenient as possible for you to fill your cupboards with all your favourite treats and bulk ingredients before the fast begins. Head to your nearest Asda now to explore our range or shop online HERE to browse our essential Ramadan supplies from anywhere.