Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of Monday (February 28) with due religious fervour.

On the night of Rajab 27 every year, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah.

Muslims worldwide know about the significance of Mecca and Medina. They feel a sense of closeness to these two holy places. Yet the holiness of Masjid al-Aqsa doesn’t always get a significant mention which is why the 27th of Rajab is a date worth remembering.

This date marks a journey that has no parallel in human history and portrays the power of Allah that is beyond the horizons of human comprehension.

According to Islam, one of the most miraculous experiences that Allah had bestowed upon Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is Shab-e-Meraj. This incredible journey took place during a time when the Prophet (pbuh) was facing intense hardship and pain.

The journey to meet Allah was a journey that the prophet Muhammad (570–632) took during a single night around the year 621. The night is called holy ‘Shab-e-Meraj.’ The journey was divided into two parts. The Isra’ and Miraj.

In the Isra’ part of the journey, Muhammad is said to have traveled on the back of the winged steed Buraq to Al-Aqsa Mosque where he leads other prophets in prayer.