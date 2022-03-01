Amazing benefits of using orange peels for skin

Orange peels are just simply the easiest and most amazing way for glowing skin. It contains more amount of Vitamin C than fruit.

It also renews dead cells and moisturizes the skin, making it a beneficial skincare choice for anyone looking for a natural and pocket-friendly way to flawless skin.

The orange peel can be used by converting it into powder form.

HOW TO USE ORANGE PEEL POWDER FOR GLOWING SKIN:

You can use any of the combinations below that suit your skin best. Just apply and leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off with water.

2 tbsp fresh orange peel powder, 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, and 1 tbsp of honey.

1 tbsp orange peel powder, walnut powder, and sandalwood powder.

1 tbsp orange peel powder, a pinch of turmeric, and 1 tbsp Honey.

1 tbsp orange peel powder and 2 tbsp yogurt or milk.

1 tbsp orange peel powder and 1 tbsp Multani mitti and rose water.

BENEFITS OF USING ORANGE PEEL ON SKIN:

i) Brightens the skin

One of the best orange peel powder benefits is the fact that it is rich in vitamin C. This not only helps in making the skin brighter but also renders a youthful glow to it.

ii) Removes blackheads

Orange peel powder is an effective exfoliating agent that helps in removing blackheads and unclogging your pores. If you are suffering from acne scars, dark spots, or even pigmentation, orange peel powder lightens up them as it is the rich content of citric acid takes care of the issue.

iii) Regenerates the skin

Orange peel powder contains enough calcium that renews and regenerates the skin. Orange peel powder is known to regulate sebum protection, thus getting rid of the skin’s excess oil.

iv) Reverses sun damage

Another one of the many orange peel powder benefits is the fact that it protects you from sun damage with its anti-inflammatory properties.

v) Reverses aging

Orange peel powder works towards making the skin more firm and elastic. It also improves collagen production, thus reversing the effects of aging.

