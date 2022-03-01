Bangladesh reports 799 fresh cases, eight deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 799 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight eight lives.

The country reported 3.35 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 23,817 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 469 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,045 people and infected 19,44,376 so far, the statement added, BSS reports.

The recovery count rose to 18,22,125 after another 7,460 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 93.71 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 29,045 fatalities, 12,749 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,855 in Chattogram, 2,138 in Rajshahi, 3,713 in Khulna, 977 in Barishal, 1,322 in Sylhet, 1,413 in Rangpur and 878 in Mymensingh division.