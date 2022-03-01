‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar injured in car accident

Social media sensation, Bhuban Badyakar, who rose to fame with his ‘Kacha Badam’ song, has met with a car accident on Monday.

The incident took place while he was learning how to drive his second-hand car which he purchased recently. The singer was immediately sent to a Super Speciality hospital in Birhum, West Bengal after he hurt his chest.

The peanut seller from Kuraljuri village of Indian West Bengal’s Birbhum district became an overnight internet sensation after his song Kacha Badam went viral.