President Hamid asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest

President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to complete various recruitment procedures soonest as a PSC delegation submitted its Annual Report 2021 to him this evening.

President Hamid thanked the PSC delegation for their praiseworthy role in decentralizing the recruitment test and recommending short-term appointments of physicians soonest during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The process of decentralization of examination centers would be intensified to mitigate the sufferings of the job-seekers in the days to come, the head of the state hoped, BSS reports.

President Hamid advised the PSC members to boost the use of information technology (IT) in all affairs of the commission, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The Bangabhaban spokesman said the PSC chairman briefed the President on various aspects of the annual report and overall activities of the commission.

The President also directed the PSC delegation to ease the process of filling up the examination forms of the PSC.

Other PSC members and secretary concerned to the Bangabhaban were present on the occasion.