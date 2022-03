SSC exams likely to begin on Jun 19, HSC on August 22

SSC exams likely to begin on Jun 19, HSC on August 22The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams are likely to be held on June 19 and August 22 respectively.

Intermediate and Secondary Education Board, Dhaka issued a notification signed by its Chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar in this regard on Monday.