UK’s daily Covid cases plummet to 39,000 – a drop of 65% in a month

DAILY COVID cases have dropped by 65 per cent in one month, with a further 39,000 reported today.

Infections have more than halved since the 112,458 recorded on Tuesday, February 1.

The Government dashboard also reported another 194 deaths today, 11 per cent down on the figure reported this time last month.

The UK Health and Security Agency announced this afternoon that there have been 231,973 Covid cases across the past seven days.

It’s almost 24 per cent down on the week prior, in further signs the outbreak is in retreat.

Covid hospital admissions are also spiralling, thanks to life-saving vaccines.

The average is now around 1,100 a day in the UK after peaking at almost 2,300 in January.

And the UK daily deaths average, which is calculated over a week, is now below 100, at 93 per day. That is the lowest since August 13.

The Government has begun winding down it’s publication of Covid data.