Bangladesh reporte more die of Covid, positivity rate falls to 3.22pc in a day

Eight more patients died from Covid-19 and 732 cases were detected in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday.

It was stated in a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday afternoon.

The press release said the positivity rate dropped to 3.22 per cent during the same period as 22,716 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 799 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country’s death toll to 29,053 and the case tally to 19,45,108.

Of the deceased reported on Wednesday, three were reported in Dhaka, one in Rajshahi and two each was reported in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 4,824 Covid patients were recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 93.37 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 in the same year.