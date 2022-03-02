Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives

Four auto-rickshaw passengers were killed when a covered van rammed into the vehicle in Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar upazila on Wednesday morning.

Khantihata Highway Police Station OC Mohammad Shahjalal Alam confirmed the accident news.

He said the accident that occurred at about 6:45am at Rampur area of the Cumilla-Sylhet highway left two persons dead on the scene and three others injured.

The wounded were taken to Upazila Health Complex. Of them, one succumbed to his injuries at Brahmanbaria 250-Bed Hospital and another one on way to Dhaka.

A Sylhet-bound covered van rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the highway. Being informed, police rescued the injured, the OC said.