HC declares Zayed Khan as general secretary

A High Court bench has declared film actor Zayed Khan as the general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.

The bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order on Wednesday.

The 17th edition of the Association elections was held at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) on January 28. Noted actor Ilias Kanchan elected president and Zayed Khan was re-elected the general secretary of the artistes’ body at the election.

Later, Nipun, the general secretary candidate, has lodged a written complaint towards the Chairman of the Appellate Board, asking for the cancellation of Zayed Khan.

The Appellate Board declared Nipun as the newly elected general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association after announcing the suspension of Zayed Khan candidacy on February 4.

On February 7, Zayed filed a plea with the High Court challenging the decision of Appellate Board.