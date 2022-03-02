In-person classes at primary schools resume

Primary level students have returned their classes after around one-and-a-half-year.

In-person classes from class I-V resumed on Wednesday at all primary schools across the country, maintaining the health guidelines.

The classes will go on in two shifts from 9:15am-4:15pm.

In-person classes in secondary, higher secondary and universities were resumed on February 22.

The government had announced closure of all educational institutions across the country on January 21 for the rising cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.