‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan from now on, gazette issued

Joy Bangla’ has officially been made as the national slogan of Bangladesh from now on.

The Cabinet Division issued gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the notification, ‘Joy Bangla’ will be the national slogan of Bangladesh. All the persons holding constitutional posts, all the officers and employees of government services, even in autonomous bodies in Bangladesh and abroad will utter the words ‘Joy Bangla,’ while celebrating the national days and also in the programs of the state.

According to the directives, students and teachers will say ‘Joy Bangla’ after their regular daily assembly and at the end of their speech in meetings or seminars.

Supreme Court lawyer Bashir Ahmed in 2017 filed a writ petition seeking declaration of ‘Joy Bangla’ as the country’s national slogan.

The High Court issued a show cause notice upon the government following the petition. Hearings were held following the notice asking why ‘Joy Bangla’ would not be declared as Bangladesh’s national slogan.

The High Court also delivered its verdict in 2020 declaring ‘Joy Bangla’ as the national slogan of Bangladesh.