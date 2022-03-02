Papon ends speculation about Shakib’s Test playing

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon announced that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Papon said he (Shakib) never said he won’t play Test; only mentioned the IPL which now has no point talking about.

The BCB chief told reporters after ending the ODI series against Afghanistan to finish all the speculation about Shakib’s Test participation in South Africa, reports Cricbuzz.

“Listen, we spoke from a distance after the match (the last ODI against Afghanistan on Monday). I can’t go near him (due to the managed environment). I told him, I will speak to you after you come back from South Africa. He smiled and said, ‘As you say.’ As far as I am concerned, he will play [the Tests in South Africa].”

“Any player can refuse to play any format. I have no problem with that. But they have to tell me. He told me [that he doesn’t want to play Tests against South Africa and Sri Lanka] due to the IPL. Now that it (participation in the IPL) is not happening, I don’t see any other option,” Nazmul Hasan said.

He also stated that he would consider any requests from a senior player about a break.

“Senior players did a lot for the nation. They have to retire someday. We have too much cricket scheduled. They will travel to South Africa just after ending Afghanistan series. After that they will take part in DPL. After ending DPL they will play Sri Lanka series. So it’s tough to play relentless cricket in three formats at this age. I’m not saying this is impossible but it’s tough for them,” the BCB chief said.

“I don’t think there is any offence if someone wants break for few days from one format. If anybody says that I will play next 2-3 years and it’s not possible for me to play three formats, if they want to skip a format, then I don’t see any problem here,” he concluded.