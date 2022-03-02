Shakil Ahmed takes over as new BGB chief

Major General Shakil Ahmed, a seasoned Army officer, has taken over the reins of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Major General Ahmed took over the coveted responsibility of BGB Director General from the force’s acting head, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, at the Philkhana Headquarters in Dhaka on Monday, said Md Shariful Islam, PRO, BGB HQ, reports UNB.

Major General Ahmed previously served as the Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka.

He also served as the GOC 19th Infantry Division, Commander of the 99 Composite Brigade and Commander of the 1st East Bengal Regiment. He also served as the director general of the Bangladesh Passport and Immigration Department.

Major General Ahmed was commissioned on 24 June, 1988, in the Corps of Infantry, after completing the mandatory course at the Bangladesh Military Academy.

A post-graduate in National Security and War Studies, Strategic Studies and Defense Studies, he attended several professional courses both at home and abroad.