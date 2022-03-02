UK’s daily Covid cases fall by 50% in a month to 44,017 as deaths plummet

The UK’s daily Covid cases have fallen by 50 per cent on from a month ago.

New cases from the last 24 hours stand at 44,017, compared to 92,592 on February 2.

Deaths – while still tragic – have also plummeted from a month ago, down to 74 from 552.

Covid is still spreading throughout the UK, but is far less dangerous than it once was.

Omicron is milder – especially in the vaccinated – and leaves the majority of people with cold-like symptoms.

However, it won’t be mild for all so Brits have been encouraged to keep up with their vaccines and avoid spreading the bug if they know they have it.

People who had Omicron over Christmas are now eligible to get their top-up dose.