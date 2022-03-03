Apsana Begum MP congratulates the Barts health cleaners, porters, security guards and domestic staff in their “historic victory today”!

Responding to the news today that hundreds working at the Barts NHS Health group of hospitals are to benefit from NHS pay, terms and conditions, after weeks of strike action, Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said:

“I have been moved, impressed and inspired by the energy and enthusiasm of the Unite members working for Barts NHS Trust.

“I applaud their bravery and determination in fighting exploitation – standing together day in and day out – in the cold and rain – demanding the change that was deserved.”

“I am so pleased that at least sometimes the right people win and the story has its right ending.

“This historic victory sends a message to all that ethnic pay gaps, low pay and outsourcing of NHS services are all absolutely and utterly unacceptable.

“It shows the way to others in how to challenge injustice: through solidarity and trade unionism.

“To those still not members of a union, I say simply: join one today and together we will overcome.”