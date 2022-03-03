Bangladesh announces squads for South Africa tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced ODI and Test squads for the tour of South Africa.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and two Tests during the tour starting on March 18 with the first ODI at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

BCB included Sayed Khaled Ahmed in the ODI squad for the first time, UNB reports.

Both Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are included in the Test squad. Tamim is set to return to the longer version of the game after missing out on five Tests.

Mohammad Naim, who got his Test cap in Christchurch last year, was omitted from the team. Along with him, the left-handed batter Fazle Rabbi has also been dropped. He got a chance to tour to New Zealand when Shakib opted to skip the series.

Right-arm pacer Shohidul Islam is added to the Test squad.

While the first ODI is to take place on March 18, the second and third ODIs will be played on March 20 and 23 at Johannesburg, and Centurion.

The first Test of the series will be played in Durban from March 31, while the second Test will kick off on April 8 at Port Elizabeth.

One-day Squad

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Syed Khaled

Test Squad

Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan Sohan