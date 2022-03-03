Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant

Bangladesh’s first mechanical heart Implant was successfully performed at a city hospital Wednesday.

Dr Jahangir Kabir, the chief cardiac surgeon and director of the Cardiac Center at United Hospital, placed a mechanical heart or left ventricular assist device (LVAD) in the heart of a 42-year-old woman, UNB reports.

She was suffering from various heart complications for a long time known as chronic heart failure. Although the 42-year-old had received treatment at home and abroad, her heart started to become almost ineffective.

Jahangir Kabir and his colleagues placed a mechanical heart called Heartmate-3 in the left ventricle of the patient’s heart through a successful surgery which was conducted for about four hours and restored her heart function to normal, according to a media statement.

The only alternative for some patients with severe heart failure and those who are not fit for a heart transplant is LVAD. It allows them to live a better life.