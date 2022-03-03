Bangladesh reporte 5 more Covid die, daily positivity rate drops to 2.91pc

Bangladesh registered five more deaths from Covid-19 and 657 fresh cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, while the daily infection rate fell to 2.91 per cent.

All the deaths were reported in the Dhaka division.

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 792 cases the day before.

With the lates figure of deaths, the total death toll has risen to 29,058.

It was stated in press release by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday afternoon.

Also, 4,628 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 94.13 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 in the same year.