First UK-Bangladesh Defence Dialogue

Statement from Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh

“Delighted to have been able to initiate our UK-Bangladesh Defence Dialogue. The Dialogue provides an important opportunity for us to reflect on how our strong bilateral defence relationship, established at the time of Bangladesh’s independence over 50 years ago, can be developed in preparation for the next 50. With much in common, including importantly our shared commitment to peace and security, I am pleased that our talks identified so many areas for further cooperation. This effort should make an important and much needed contribution to global peace and security, including towards the free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific that the UK and Bangladesh both want.”