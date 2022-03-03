Missile attack on Bangladeshi ship at Ukraine port, engineer killed

An engineer of Bangladeshi ship ‘MV Banglar Samriddhi’, which is stranded at a port in Ukraine, has been killed in missile attack.

Deceased Md Hadisur Rahman was the third engineer of the ship belonging to the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC). He hailed from Betagi upazila of Barguna.

The ship came under attack around 9:25pm on Wednesday (Bangladesh time). The vessel, which bears the Bangladeshi flag, had docked at Olvia seaport in Ukraine before Russia invaded. The vessel had 29 Bangladeshi sailors on board. When the war began, the ship got stuck at the port.

“A shell struck the ship,” said Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, BSC managing director, around midnight on Wednesday.

“The shell detonated on the bridge, where third engineer Hadisur Rahman was on duty, and killed him.” “The other crewmen are unharmed and the fire has been put out.” On February 27, BSC General Manager Captain Mujibur Rahman had said that the vessel could start its journey back within two days once the channel cleared. The vessel was scheduled to pick up a shipment of goods from the port, but given the circumstances, the shipment was cancelled, he said.