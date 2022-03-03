UK Covid cases fall by 50% in a month as further 45,656 infections recorded

The UK’s daily recorded Covid cases have fallen by half in a month, the latest figures reveal.

Data released by the Department for Health shows another 45,656 new infections, compared to 88,171 on February 3.

It comes after all Covid restrictions were lifted in England on February 24. Boris Johnson lauded the “moment of pride” as he set out his Government’s long-term plan for living with the virus, despite concerns from some experts.

The legal requirement to self-isolate for up to 10 days after testing positive was dropped a month earlier than originally planned.

Today has also seen a further 194 deaths.

Despite the monthly drop, it is, however, the highest daily infection figure for nearly two weeks and is 1,639 more than yesterday’s – or close to a 4% rise.

There was also a 30% rise on the figure compared to last Thursday (February 24) – when 38,933 cases were recorded.