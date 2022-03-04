Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Australia cricketer Shane Warne, the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, has passed away at the age of 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is considered by many as the greatest bowler to ever play the game. He claimed 708 Test wickets in his stellar international career spanned across 15 years.

He aggregated the second-most wickets of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka.