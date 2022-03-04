Bangladesh keen to work with US to waive sanctions: FM Dr Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh is willing to work closely with the US to find ways and means to waive sanctions on the RAB and its officials on a priority basis.

He also sought the support of the US Congress in this regard while meeting with a congresswoman and congressman during his New York visit from February 23 to March 2 to attend official meetings at the United Nations, according to a press release received here on Thursday.

The foreign minister held virtual meetings with Congresswoman Grace Meng on February 28 and Congressman James P. McGovern, the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on March 1.

Expressing concern about the recent US sanctions on RAB and its seven current and former senior officials, Foreign Minister Dr. Momen informed the US lawmakers that Bangladesh had always shown its readiness to deal with specific allegations against RAB members.

He mentioned that RAB has emerged as the most efficient law enforcement agency in Bangladesh over recent years due to its forefront role in combating terrorism, violent extremism, drug and human trafficking, and other transnational crimes.

Dr Momen briefed them on the impressive socio-economic development that has taken place in Bangladesh under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The lawmakers highly appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous development under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Dr. Momen thankfully acknowledged the strong US humanitarian and political support to Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis and sending COVID vaccines.

He requested the US lawmakers to persuade Myanmar in all possible ways to create a safe and secure environment in Rakhine State and take back all the forcibly displaced Rohingya people, temporarily staying in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar.

Commending Bangladesh’s generosity in hosting this huge number of Rohingyas, the US lawmakers said that they would continue their efforts in this regard.

Foreign Minister Momen underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the United States, and deepening the excellent partnership in the coming days.

Dr. Momen invited both the lawmakers to visit Bangladesh, along with congressional delegations, during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Dhaka and Washington.