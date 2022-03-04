Bibi Russell, Tariq Anam join as Tagore University teachers

Internationally acclaimed fashion icon BB Russell and veteran actor-cum- director Tariq Anam Khan have joined as teachers of Tagore University of Creative Arts.

BB Russell joined the Department of Fashion Design at the Tagore University of Creative Arts while Tariq Anam the Department of Drama at the same university.

The model said “The courses in the fashion design department of this university will be designed in such a way that the students can apply the acquired knowledge to real life.”

Tariq Anam said “ Creativity helps keep civilization alive. I am very fortunate to be involved in this university.”

Apart from Tarik Anam, popular Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, renowned choreographer-dancers Laila Hasan, Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa are also connected to the university.