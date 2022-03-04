Drug addict held for killing father in Sylhet

A man in his 30s allegedly bludgeoned his father to death in Sylhet after the latter objected to his drug addiction. He has been arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Jashim Uddin, son of Abdul Aziz, a 75-year-old freedom fighter from Tajpur village in Sylhet’s Beanibazar upazila.

Police said Jashim attacked his father with an axe in the family house around 2 pm on Thursday in a fit of rage when the elderly man asked him to not take drugs anymore.

Locals took Aziz to the upazila health complex first and later he was transferred to MAG Osmani Medical Hospital, where he soon died during treatment.

“Within a couple of hours, Jashim was arrested from his own home in Tajpur village. We have pressed murder charges against him,” said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Beanibazar police station.