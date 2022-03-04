Islamic Relief UK honour the work of front line female aid workers across the world on International Women’s Day

March 8 on International Women’s Day, Islamic Relief UK will recognise and honour the incredible contribution that women have made in the humanitarian sector around the world in development, emergencies, conflicts and disasters.

The charity and its international partners will also come together virtually at 3 pm GMT to collectively say thank you on social media to female front line aid workers using the hashtag #SheSavesLives, while remembering the amazing achievements and bravery of Islamic Relief’s staff and women across the humanitarian sector in countless NGOs and charities around the world.

It is estimated that over 40% of the half a million humanitarian workers who provide frontline care during emergencies, wars and disasters, are women (1). Many female staff at Islamic Relief are leading projects around the world.

Women like Ella Nurhayati, a passionate climate champion for Islamic Relief in Indonesia, Milgo Keinan, an FGM survivor from Kenya who now works as a gender protection officer for Somalia and Rifhat Malik in the UK, who leads partner organisation Give a Gift and works tirelessly with Islamic Relief to provide food and essential items to vulnerable people in Leeds.

Islamic Relief is also urging people to recognise the true face of Islam and women and to ignore stereotypes, cultural misunderstandings and myths regarding the faith.

The charity is working on a number of projects to empower women as well as stopping violence against women and eliminating practices such as female genital mutilation which are completely against Islam.

Islamic Relief is also committed to the sustainable development goals that focus on women and equality. This includes ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls everywhere, ending all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and ensuring women have full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life.

Shahin Ashraf MBE, Head of Global Advocacy, Islamic Relief Worldwide said:

“Women are making a huge difference across the world to help those in need, their leadership and skills are truly inspirational.

“Not enough credit is given to the countless Muslim women leaders, who are making huge contributions both here in the UK and abroad and selflessly often putting their own lives at risk to help others.

“On International Women’s Day, we want to recognise and salute their achievements in making a difference and showing the true face of Islam when it comes to the role of women in society.”