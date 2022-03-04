Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka

As part of celebration of 50th anniversary of relations between Bangladesh and Japan, a 5-day long Japanese Film Festival 2022 began at the Star Cineplex, SKS Tower in the capital city on Thursday.

The Film Festival has been jointly organised by the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka, the Japan Foundation, Star Cineplex, and the University of Dhaka in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

The audiences enjoyed the “Floating Weeds (Ukikusa)” (1959), a classic film by the most acclaimed Japanese Director OZU Yasujiro on the inaugural day of the festival.

Darius Rahman, Director of Marketing, Star Cineplex and Mahboob Rahman Ruhel gave a congratulatory speech.

In his opening speech, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki stressed that the Embassy will make the utmost effort to deepen further the multi-faceted relations, mutual understanding, and exchange of the two peoples.

“I hope this Film Festival will provide opportunities for promoting cultural exchanges between Japan and Bangladesh and increasing Japanese cinema fans in Dhaka.”

Schedule of the Japanese Film Festival 2022

Day-2 (Invitation Only): “Ongaku: Our Sound”, Day-3 (open to the public): At TSC Auditorium, University of Dhaka, on March 6, “Dad’s Lunch Box”at 17:00and “I Wish” at 7pm. Day-4 (open to the public): At TSC Auditorium, University of Dhaka, on March 7 and Every Day a Good Day” at 5pm and “Princess Arete” at 7pm.