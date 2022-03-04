Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Friday elected Shah Alam and Ruhin Hossain Prince as its president and general secretary respectively.

The decision was taken today at a meeting of CPB central committee at the central office of the party in the city, said a CPB press release.

Mihir Ghosh was elected as assistant general secretary, added the release.

Along with president, general secretary and assistant general secretary, Shahin Rahman, Shamsuzzaman Selim, AN Rasheda, were also included in the six-member presidium body of the party for the next four years.

Shah Alam was the general secretary of the outgoing committee while Prince was a secretariat member.