28 crew of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ reach Romania: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said 28 crew members of Bangladeshi vessel “Banglar Samriddhi” have safely reached Romania from war-torn Ukraine and they will soon return home.

He shared the updates while talking to reporters at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said efforts were underway to bring 28 crew of Bangladeshi ship “Banglar Samriddhi” to Romania from war-ravaged Ukraine.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he also said around 600 Bangladeshis are now in Poland.

The crew had been taken to a relatively safe place from the ship that came under attack leaving its third engineer dead on Wednesday.

The ship had also been declared abandoned.

Expressing deep condolences to the near and dear ones of deceased Hadisur Rahman, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday said the Russian side “bends every effort” to ensure safe departure of the Bangladeshi ship from the port.

The Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, relying on the objective monitoring data, has repeatedly stated that, during the retreat, the Ukrainian nationalists open indiscriminate fire and deliberately capture hostages, use them as a “human shield”, resorting to the well-known terrorists’ tactic, said the Embassy.

The BSC ship was positioned in the inner anchorage of Olvia port (Ukraine), when Hadisur was killed due to a missile attack.

“The circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the embassy.

For resolving the humanitarian issues arising from the special military operation in Ukraine, including the requests for evacuation of the civilians, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has launched the hotline +7 495 498-34-46, +7 495 498-42-11, +7 495 498-41-09.