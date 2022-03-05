Body of SI found in Rajshahi

Body of a sub-inspector of police was recovered beside a local road at Biswanathpur Kazipara area under Godagari Upazila in the district last night.

The deceased was identified as Nur Islam, 40, hailed from Ovoinagar Upazila in Joshore district. He was posted in Sadar Police Station ofChapainawabganj district.

Kamrul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station, said they recovered the body from beside the Godagari-Amnura road around 12.30 midnight. Local people informed the police station after seeing the body falling beside the road.

“We have also recovered his motorbike and broken helmet from the place of occurrence,” he added.

OC Islam said they sent the body to the morgue of Rajshahi Medical College for autopsy.

“We will ascertain the reason behind his death after getting the post mortem report,” the police officer added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ifte Khayer Alam said the police sub-inspector remained on leave for the last couple of days. He also said they are investigating the issue of where he was going through the solitary road at midnight.