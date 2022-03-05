Brain boosting exercise for children

Is your child slow as compared to the other kids in his circle? And your are worried that how to boost his brain power?

Then need not to worry because we have got your back. Here we have complied a list that includes some of the best tips for boosting the child’s brain. Just dig and apply the tips.

Here are some tips to boost children’s brain:

1. Concentration game

Depending on the age of your child, put random toys or objects in front of him and give him 30 seconds to memories them. Then cover them up and see how many objects he can remember. Increase the number of objects as your child’s memory improves, or reduce the time given to memories them for an extra challenge.

2. Puzzles

Puzzles are a fantastic way to develop a child’s hand-eye coordination, problem-solving skills, cognitive skills, fine motor skills, logical reasoning and spatial perception. And there are so many options to choose from, such as jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, Rubik’s cubes, Sudoku, scrabble, logic puzzles and tangrams.

3. Memory games

Memory games that add an element at each turn help a child improve concentration and the ability to think quickly and increase attention span. For instance, when playing ‘Going to the market’, one person says an object, then the next person repeats that object and then adds another object, and the game continues. The first one to break the chain loses.

4. Physical games

Classic activities such scavenger hunts, hide & seek, playing ball, racing and so on help keep a child’s brain sharp, as these games help your children follow instructions (without actually realizing it), improve attention span, increase their spatial awareness and also teach them self-control.

5. Learn another language

Being bilingual is almost a given for most children these days, but if your child is able to speak a third language, then it helps to better develop the right and left areas of his brain equally.

Source: The Statesman