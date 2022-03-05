Conspiracies on to make Bangladesh a failed state: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal speaking at the opening ceremony of a gathering of freedom fighters of Dhaka Western Zone at Shaheed Miraz Tapan Stadium in Manikganj early Saturday afternoon.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that various conspiracies are going at home and abroad to turn the country into a failed state.

He urged the countrymen to remain alert to foil these conspiracies.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said being vengeful, a vested quarter tried to kill Sheikh Hasina as many as 19 times as the country is moving forward under her able leadership.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huque attended the day-long function as the chief guest.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Jute and Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Dr Enamur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Adviser for Industry and Commerce Salman F Rahman, and former Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan attended the function.

Some 3,500 freedom fighters of Dhaka city, Dhaka district, 21 upazilas of Munshiganj and Manikganj districts under Sector-2 in 1971 attended the gathering.