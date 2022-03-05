Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized

Former Finance Minister and Awami League advisory council member Abul Maal Abdul Abdul Muhith has been admitted to Green Life Hospital in the capital as his physical condition deteriorated.

“He was taken to the hospital around 11.30am today as he could not take any oral food,” said Muhith’s younger brother ASA Muiz Sujan, chairman of Palli Shishu Foundation and Delta Hospital, Dhaka, BSS reports.

Muhith was tested positive for coronavirus in July, 2021. His family sought doa from all for his early recovery.