Film Artists Association member found dead in Hatirjheel

Police have recovered the hanging body of a woman from a house in Hatirjheel in the capital.

Deceased Beauty Akhter, 50, was a member of the Film Artists Association, the family said.

Hatirjheel Police Station SI Md Harun-or-Rashid said police recovered the body around 1:30 am on Sunday. After legal procedure, the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue.

The family claimed Beauty had a relationship with a man living in Saudi Arabia. They locked into an altercation at 11:30 pm on Saturday. Then Beauty went to her room and locked the door.

After some time, the family members found her hanging into the room and informed the police.

Police suspect that Beauty might have committed suicide.

The victim’s younger brother said Beauty had divorced her husband 20 years ago.