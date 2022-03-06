KSA lifts COVID restrictions

Saudi Arabia has lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed in the country on Saturday – including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors, the Saudi Gazette reports.

The country will not require travellers to enter mandatory quarantine upon entering the country, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Interior. Nor will they have to provide a PCR test upon arrival.

The kingdom also reopened its skies to direct flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan.

Social distancing at closed and open places, activities and events was also lifted.

However, worshippers at mosques in the kingdom will still have to wear masks inside mosques. Those arriving in the kingdom on visit visas are still required to get insurance that covers the cost of coronavirus treatment.

A source at the Ministry of Interior stressed to the Saudi Gazette the importance of the nation’s ongoing immunisation efforts, urging people to get the booster dose and verifying health status to take part in events and activities.

Health authorities are monitoring the situation and the lifting of measures is subject to change, the source added.