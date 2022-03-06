McDermott appointed Bangladesh’s new fielding coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Shane McDermott as their national team’s fielding coach on Saturday. he will replace Rajin Saleh, who was appointed as their interim fielding for the home series against Afghanistan.

Earlier that, BCB decided to appoint Mizanur Rahman as their interim fielding coach for the home series against Pakistan following the decision of not renewing the contract of fielding coach Ryan Cook after the ICC T20 World Cup. Mizanur was then replaced by Rajin for the home series against Afghanistan though fielding remained a major concern for the hosts for quite some time now.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo admitted dropped catches are hurting his side consistently after the hosts dropped nine catches in three ODIs and two T20s against Afghanistan.

The 41-year-old McDermott has previous experience of working with the BCB having served as the National Academy Head Coach, National Team Fielding Coach and High Performance Fitness Coordinator between 2006 and 2008.

”His (McDermott) present contract will run up to the end of November 2023. McDermott will join the South Africa-bound squad in Dhaka this week,” BCB said in a statement on Saturday, reports Cricbuzz.

McDermott brings over two decades of coaching experience. He was the Sri Lanka team’s fielding coach and Sri Lanka A side’s head coach. He has also worked with the Australia senior team as its interim assistant coach and fielding coach. In his professional career, he has been involved in various coaching capacities with Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Cricket Tasmania.