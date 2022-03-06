Measures being taken to tap potential of blue economy: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government has been taking required measures to leverage the potentials of the blue economy to further expedite the country’s development.

“We have already declared marine resources as the blue economy. We can make our economy more vibrant, stronger and solid using the marine resources and we’re taking various measures to this end,” she said, reports BSS.

The premier was addressing the Mujib Borsha Passing Out of 41st batch of the Marine Fisheries Academy at its campus in Chattogram. She joined the ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

She added that they are out to achieve the SDG-14 (Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development).

Sheikh Hasina said, “I hope your role will be the most important to achieve the target.”

The prime minister said her government has successfully achieved the MDGs (millennium development goals) and is set to achieve the SDGs (sustainable development goals).

The country’s economy is advancing towards prosperity with gaining cherished strength despite the economy has suffered a setback due to the Coronavirus, she said.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister S M Rezaul Karim, MP and Secretary of the ministry Dr. Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, spoke on the occasion.