Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna

A woman and her son were crushed under the wheels of a pickup van in Chunakhali culvert area on the Amtoli-Patuakhali regional highway in Barguna district on Monday morning.

Deceased Nurjahan Begum, 40, her son Md Rakib, 16, were the residents of West Chunakhali village under Kukua union.

AKM Mizanur Rahman, officer in-Charge of Amtoli Police Station, said the pickup van hit Nurjahan and her son around 7:45am when they reached Chunakhali culvert area.

Both died on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Amtoli Health Complex.

Police, however, detained driver Md Nur Alam while he was trying to flee the scene and also seized his vehicle.

A case was filed under Road Safety Act over the incident, the OC said.