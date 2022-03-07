PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover and a data card marking the historic March 7.

She unveiled a Tk 10 commemorative postage stamp, a TK 10 opening day cover and a Tk 5 data card using special canceller at her official residence Ganobhaban, reports BSS.

The stamp, the first-day cover and the data card would be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO from today (Monday) and those will be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu through his fiery and soulful address made a clarion call to the people to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces to achieve the long-cherished independence.

Before a rally of a million of freedom- loving people at the then Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardhy Udyan) on March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu in a virtual announcement of independence declared, “the struggle this time is for our freedom, the struggle this time is for our independence”.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid, Prime Minister’s Office Senior Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Director General of Directorate of Posts Md Siraz Uddin were present on the occasion.